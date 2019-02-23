Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Granite Construction (GVA); Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holder Sabal Trust Co Cut Position as Valuation Declined

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 40.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 7,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,022 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $685,000, down from 18,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.98. About 14.91 million shares traded or 0.25% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 14.97% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 12/03/2018 – THEATRE The Cherry Orchard Bristol […]; 11/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 30/04/2018 – AI-Run Bristol Gate ETF Outperforms Benchmark With 1.65% Weekly; 26/04/2018 – Health Care Up After Bristol Earnings — Health Care Roundup; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) by 23.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 14,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 76,152 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.48 million, up from 61,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Construction Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $46.69. About 355,287 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 33.41% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.91, from 2.04 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 38 investors sold GVA shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 42.61 million shares or 3.05% more from 41.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Daiwa Secs Group Inc has 45,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 754 are held by Ftb. New York-based Walthausen And Lc has invested 0.63% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Next Century Growth Investors Limited Liability Com has 204,843 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Gp owns 204,979 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 4,903 were reported by Kbc Nv. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 8,448 shares. 39,980 are held by South Texas Money Mngmt. Tributary Mgmt Ltd holds 237,230 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 68,851 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 2,754 shares. Signaturefd Limited Company holds 32 shares. Zacks Inv has 163,563 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Since November 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $174,581 activity.

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Granite Construction (GVA) Announces $22M Contract from California Dept. of Transportation for Construction on Highway 1 – StreetInsider.com” on February 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Apple, United Continental, ImmunoGen, CymaBay Therapeutics, Granite Construction, and Flotek Industries â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on February 22, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Granite Construction (GVA) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Granite Construction (GVA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Zacks.com” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For February 20, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BMS Is A Buy On The Dip – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Amarin Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:AMRN), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) – Pharma Catches Another Case Of M&A Fever – Benzinga” published on February 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cancer Research Highlight: Bristol’s Barnstorm Of Bad News Clouds Their Hopes In Small Cell Lung Cancer – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb to transfer $3.8B in U.S. pension liabilities – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Stock Is at Do-or-Die Spot Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” with publication date: January 28, 2019.