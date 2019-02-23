Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Decreased Position in The Marcus (MCS) as Shares Rose; Carmignac Gestion Has Lifted Pdc Energy (PDCE) Position by $10.16 Million; Share Value Declined

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Marcus Corporation (MCS) by 18.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 23,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.37% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 103,439 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.35 million, down from 126,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Marcus Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $42.38. About 319,513 shares traded or 45.28% up from the average. The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has risen 47.99% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MCS News: 23/03/2018 – Marcus Theatres® Recognizes Vendor Partners of Excellence; 07/03/2018 Marcus Theatres® to Host Second Annual Marcus CineLatino Milwaukee Film Festival, April 11-15, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Nationally Recognized Firms Selected to Design Milwaukee’s First Arts-Focused Hotel; 15/05/2018 – Nationally Recognized Firms Selected to Design Milwaukee’s First Arts-Focused Hotel; 16/05/2018 – Marcus Theatres® Brings New Amenities to 23 More Theatres, in Time for Summer Blockbuster Season; 26/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation Reports Record Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 10/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Appoints Carl Dees as Vice President of Operations; 13/03/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Celebrates Award-Winning Properties; 09/05/2018 – Marcus Corp at B. Riley & Co. Investor Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – MARCUS CORP 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 34C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.55 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 9 investors sold MCS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 17.48 million shares or 4.26% more from 16.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Campbell Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.22% stake. Lsv Asset accumulated 584,574 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 50,900 shares. Raymond James Services Advsr has 0.01% invested in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) for 32,446 shares. Td Asset Management Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Victory Capital Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) for 88,334 shares. Rice Hall James Lc accumulated 43,942 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Llc holds 0% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) or 104,630 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 7,078 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York accumulated 1,384 shares. Northern Tru Corp invested in 0.01% or 927,718 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corp holds 0.01% or 24,600 shares. Fmr Limited Company owns 132 shares. 23,165 are held by Monarch Partners Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 32.61% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.46 per share. MCS’s profit will be $9.55 million for 34.18 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by The Marcus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Marcus Corporation (MCS) Commences 1.5M Share Common Stock Offering by Selling Shareholder – StreetInsider.com” on February 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. box office down 16% in January – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Intercontinental rebrand Saint Kate names Scott Sloan general manager – Milwaukee Business Journal” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Marcus Corporation (MCS) Prices 1.5M Common Stock Offering by Shareholder at $40.25/Share – StreetInsider.com” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Marcus (MCS) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Zacks.com” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $73.51 million activity. $121,777 worth of stock was sold by KISSINGER THOMAS F on Wednesday, January 9. MILSTEIN PHILIP L also sold $211,619 worth of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) shares. Shares for $3.66M were sold by Marcus Gregory S on Monday, September 10. Shares for $139,680 were sold by OLSON BRUCE J. VSS-Southern Holdings LLC had sold 1.73 million shares worth $68.71 million on Wednesday, February 6.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $11.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cia Brasileira De Dis (NYSE:CBD) by 194,948 shares to 10.31 million shares, valued at $221.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 28,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $667,209 activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $51,315 was made by Crisafio Anthony J on Thursday, January 31. $26,250 worth of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) was sold by Lauck Lance on Tuesday, October 9. Another trade for 1,341 shares valued at $67,627 was sold by REASONER SCOTT J. On Wednesday, August 29 SWOVELAND JEFFREY C sold $224,680 worth of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) or 4,000 shares. On Tuesday, November 13 PARKE DAVID C sold $28,047 worth of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) or 700 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.70, from 1.55 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold PDCE shares while 80 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 66.19 million shares or 0.06% more from 66.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prns invested 0% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Teton Advsrs Inc reported 7,100 shares. Tci Wealth Inc has 16 shares. Verition Fund Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). California State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Aperio Limited Liability Corp invested in 23,764 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Co Na has 0.01% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). 24,660 were reported by King Luther Mgmt. Eaton Vance reported 114,395 shares. Howe Rusling has invested 0% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Northern has 0.02% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Td Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 55,201 shares. The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Svcs Ma has invested 0.02% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Ranger Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 725 shares.

More recent PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PDC Energy (PDCE) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019. Also Globenewswire.com published the news titled: “PDC Energy Appoints New General Counsel Nasdaq:PDCE – GlobeNewswire” on December 14, 2018. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PDC Energy Announces 2018 Full-Year Production and Year-End Proved Reserves; Issues 2019 Production & Capital Guidance â€“ Expects to be Cash Flow Positive at $50 WTI Oil – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 11, 2019 was also an interesting one.