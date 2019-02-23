Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NEBU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebula Acquisition Corporation N/A 0.00 2.69M 0.00 0.00 Legacy Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 2.53M 0.04 233.57

Table 1 demonstrates Nebula Acquisition Corporation and Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nebula Acquisition Corporation and Legacy Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 53.7% and 66.48% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nebula Acquisition Corporation -0.51% -7.33% 0% 0% 0% 0.83% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.62% 0.93% 1.98% 2.62% 0% 1.87%

For the past year Nebula Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats Nebula Acquisition Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.