Needham Investment Management Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Has Lowered by $2.44 Million; As Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Employees Retirement System Of Texas Cut Holding

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 16.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.61M, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $333. About 342,419 shares traded. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) has risen 19.57% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 08/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at American Payroll Association’s 36th Annual Congress; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces CFO Succession Plan:; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group Sees 2Q Rev $267M-$269M; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $267M TO $269M, EST. $267.2M; 13/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Brings Mercer l Sirota Employee Engagement Benchmarking to UltiPro Customers; 08/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Named to Canada’s 50 Best Workplaces for Women List; 28/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – Ultimate Software VP of HR Wins Excellence Award; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $276.8M, EST. $270.9M

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 11.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,500 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.18 million, down from 84,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $252.1. About 1.12M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 27.72% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – SIGNED A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH THERMO ACQUISITIONS INC; 03/04/2018 – Rapid Mycoplasma Testing Method Now Accepted by Regulators for QA/QC and Lot Release; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER, LEICA IN PACT FOR CRYO-TOMOGRAPHY WORKFLOW; 11/04/2018 – MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS IT WOULD NOT SUPPORT ANY OVERTURE BY GLOBALSTAR TO SEEK ADDITIONAL FINANCING FROM CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER THERMO COMPANIES; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 23/05/2018 – TMO: ROIC ‘HURDLE’ SEEN A YEAR EARLIER VS INITIAL DEAL MODEL

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $39.04 million activity. Shares for $31.07 million were sold by CASPER MARC N. Jacks Tyler had sold 1,100 shares worth $277,176 on Tuesday, December 4. Shares for $4.26M were sold by Herrema Gregory J..

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $331.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 7,500 shares to 179,500 shares, valued at $8.49M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gsv Cap Corp (NASDAQ:GSVC) by 50,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold TMO shares while 434 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 333.46 million shares or 0.38% more from 332.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 26,615 shares. Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested in 16,600 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C owns 0.96% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 849,026 shares. First Bankshares Of Omaha has 38,287 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc, a Nevada-based fund reported 18,426 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Co has 1,536 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Co reported 210,762 shares stake. S&Co holds 49,965 shares. Blair William & Il stated it has 140,388 shares. Taurus Asset Limited Liability Company owns 95,754 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 274,843 shares. 5.02M are held by Primecap Management Ca. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership accumulated 60 shares. Coastline Tru Communication has 1.05% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $7.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2,000 shares to 10,400 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 55,863 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 20 investors sold ULTI shares while 101 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 28.80 million shares or 3.77% less from 29.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ardsley Advisory Prtn owns 1,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 112 shares. Blackrock invested in 2.79 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Barbara Oil invested in 3,000 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Columbus Circle Investors owns 108,263 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.03% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). 1492 Capital Lc invested in 3,893 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Freestone Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 794 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 201,638 shares. Sit Invest Associate accumulated 18,910 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc holds 0.51% or 8,283 shares in its portfolio. Riverbridge Partners Ltd Liability reported 3.02% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Sheets Smith Wealth, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,484 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Rech Inc invested in 47,350 shares.