Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 451.24M 15.88 21.11M 0.07 1243.62 Immuron Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Immuron Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 4.68% 2.5% 1.2% Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Immuron Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 3 5 2.63 Immuron Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is $121.57, with potential upside of 54.06%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.1% of Immuron Limited are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% are Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. -2.79% -20.91% -27.61% -13.46% 18.36% 10.59% Immuron Limited -1.54% 0% -23.4% -14.45% 29.14% 39.89%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Immuron Limited

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Immuron Limited.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.