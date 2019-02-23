Newell Brands Com (NWL) Shareholder Cullen Frost Bankers Lowered Holding by $716,320 as Share Value Rose; Macquarie Group LTD Holds Holding in Regions Finl New (RF)

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 103.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 55,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.00 million, up from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.24. About 10.31M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.20% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net $414M; 19/04/2018 – Regions Bank Named 2018 Gallup Great Workplace Award Winner for the Fourth Consecutive Year; 26/03/2018 – Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.46%; 19/03/2018 Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 27/04/2018 – Regions Bank Integrates Community Investment Capital and Syndication Businesses into Combined Regions Affordable Housing; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q EPS 35c; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES INCREASED $368 MLN AND TOTALED $79.9 BLN VS PREVIOUS QTR; 09/04/2018 – Regions Earns Fannie Mae STAR Recognition for Assisting Homeowners and Excellence in Mortgage Servicing; 02/05/2018 – Regions Bank Social Responsibility Report Highlights Passion to Do More for the Good of Communities

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc Com (NWL) by 16.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 35,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.78% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 179,566 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.65M, down from 215,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $17.06. About 10.76M shares traded or 36.64% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 25.80% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Former Newell director may bid for the company’s brands; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Expects to Complete All Transactions by End of 2019; 19/03/2018 – Icahn on Friday disclosed a 6.86 percent stake in Newell; 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED ADVISORY RESOLUTION APPROVING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Carlyle’s Novolex in lead to acquire Newell Brands’ Waddington; 06/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS HLDR STARBOARD FILES PROXY CARD WITH SEC; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn discloses 6.9 percent stake in Newell Brands; 08/03/2018 – Newell Brands Sees Fifth Director Resign Amid Starboard Fight; 09/03/2018 – STARBOARD REITERATES NWL DISAPPROVAL,CITES DIRECTOR RESIGNATION; 13/04/2018 – Newell’s Waddington Is Said to Draw Bidders Including Novolex

More recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Will BB&T/SunTrust spark more M&A? – Birmingham Business Journal” on February 14, 2019. Also Investorplace.com published the news titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Regions Financial, Fortinet and U.S. Bancorp – Investorplace.com” on February 08, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wedbush Downgrades Regions Financial, Sees Slowing Capital Returns, Leverage To T-Note Yield (NYSE:RF) – Benzinga” with publication date: February 04, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $61.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gorman Rupp Co (NYSEMKT:GRC) by 9,440 shares to 343 shares, valued at $13,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 28,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 413,668 shares, and cut its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs L P.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 15, 2019 : PEP, ENB, DE, MCO, FTS, NWL, YNDX, WBC, CHH, POR, SXT, DAN – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “P&G’s Tide Cleaners to Offer Hassle-Free Laundry Solutions – Nasdaq” published on February 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newell Brands Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NWL Dividend Yield Pushes Past 5% – Nasdaq” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fitch Ratings warns on Newell Brands – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

