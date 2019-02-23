Newell Brands (NWL) Market Valuation Rose While Swiss National Bank Cut Its Holding by $1.42 Million; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Value Rose, Blue Chip Partners Lowered Holding

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 22.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 10,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 35,763 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.98 million, down from 45,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $100.25. About 7.93M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 4.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 70,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.78% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.47M, down from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $17.06. About 10.76M shares traded or 36.64% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 25.80% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Expects Divestiture Plan to Generate $6 Billion in Net Proceeds After Taxes; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands Reaches Deal With Starboard to End Proxy Fight (Video); 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands to Nominate Bridget Ryan Berman From Starboard’s Slate; 11/04/2018 – STARBOARD – “URGES” NEWELL SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE BLUE PROXY CARD TO ELECT ALL FOUR OF ITS NOMINEES; 08/03/2018 – Newell Brands Announces Board Change; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – EXPECTS TO ABSORB 7 TO 10 CENT NEGATIVE IMPACT TO NORMALIZED EPS WITHIN ITS FY NORMALIZED EPS GUIDANCE RELATED TO TRU LIQUIDATION; 09/03/2018 – Starboard Issues Letter to Newell Hldrs; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – EXPANDED PLAN TO GENERATE ABOUT $10 BLN IN AFTER-TAX PROCEEDS; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION PLAN EXPANDED TO INCLUDE JOSTENS AND PURE FISHING; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s places Flex Acquisition ratings under review for downgrade

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Research Coverage Highlights Eli Lilly, Newell Brands, Novanta, Carrols Restaurant Group, 8×8, and Quanta Services â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NWL, AZO, PG – Nasdaq” published on February 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting NWL Put And Call Options For February 15th – Nasdaq” on January 03, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Newell (NWL) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates in Q4 – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Reaction History: Newell Rubbermaid, 63.6% Follow-Through Indicator, 7.0% Sensitive – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 56 investors sold NWL shares while 179 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 443.44 million shares or 3.42% less from 459.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors accumulated 125,800 shares. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 14,205 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Goldman Sachs holds 0.04% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 7.17 million shares. Federated Pa reported 356,661 shares. Lord Abbett & Comm Llc owns 1.31M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Schneider has 555,039 shares. Price Cap Management reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Sky Group Inc Ltd Liability stated it has 20,681 shares. Kingdon Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.11% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 34,460 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Violich Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Fifth Third Financial Bank stated it has 10,122 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust accumulated 16,000 shares.

Since November 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $523,637 activity.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $89.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 7,400 shares to 68,865 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART) by 14,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,294 shares, and has risen its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR).

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43M and $410.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4,105 shares to 43,926 shares, valued at $9.11 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cypress Ltd Liability (Wy) accumulated 0.13% or 1,587 shares. Coho Prtnrs owns 1.91% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 966,090 shares. 143,454 were reported by Trillium Asset Management Ltd Llc. Holt Advisors Ltd Liability Dba Holt Ptnrs LP has invested 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Next Financial Group owns 13,538 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 0.5% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sage Group holds 763 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Somerville Kurt F holds 2.68% or 161,073 shares. Papp L Roy & holds 66,438 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp owns 18,555 shares. Marco Inv Management Limited Liability Company holds 70,195 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Regent Inv Ltd Liability Company reported 64,312 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. Yhb Advsr has invested 0.61% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Piedmont Invest Advsrs Inc holds 0.59% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 168,597 shares. Stillwater Limited Liability holds 20,703 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio.

More important recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “CNBC Transcript: Procter & Gamble (NYSE: $PG) CEO David Taylor Speaks with CNBC’s Sara Eisen Today – InvestorIdeas.com” on January 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Procter & Gamble, Hertz Global, NN, Omnicell, BioDelivery Sciences International, and Movado Group â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire”, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts Like Procter And Gamble (NYSE:PG) Sales Numbers, Dislike Margins – Benzinga” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “P&G invents supplement to support healthy hair, skin and nails – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 53 selling transactions for $352.98 million activity. Jejurikar Shailesh sold $927,424 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. 20,000 shares were sold by Matthew Price, worth $1.98M. Fish Kathleen B had sold 10,342 shares worth $860,407 on Friday, August 31. Majoras Deborah P sold $926,985 worth of stock. Posada Juan Fernando had sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750 on Monday, February 11. Skoufalos Ioannis had sold 33,684 shares worth $3.18M on Friday, November 16.