Newport Asia Has Lowered Baidu (BIDU) Position as Stock Declined; First Trust Advisors LP Lifted Meritage Homes (MTH) Stake by $953,199; Share Price Declined

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 56.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 24,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,359 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.69 million, up from 42,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $46.1. About 286,704 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has declined 27.60% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 27/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR 6% NOTES DUE 2025; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-Efficient Homebuilding; 13/03/2018 Meritage Homes Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK TO CUT FEES ON SOME NBI FUNDS,MERITAGE PORTFOLIOS; 22/03/2018 – BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC 000786.SZ SAYS IT SETTLES LITIGATION WITH U.S. HOME BUILDER MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA INC OVER BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS’ PLASTERBOARDS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meritage Homes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTH); 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 22.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 38,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.05 million, down from 170,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $167.17. About 9.23 million shares traded or 211.28% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18/share; 28/04/2018 – Robin Li and Melissa Ma Donate RMB 660 Million to Peking University to Fund Tech Research and Innovation; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Baidu, Inc. $1.5b Across 2 Tranches; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Transactions Are Currently Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu No Longer Will Have Effective Control of Global DU Business; 16/03/2018 – Caixin: Quick Take: Baidu Invests in Smart-TV Maker; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Proposed Debt Offering; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – PUBLIC OFFERING CONSISTS OF US$1 BLN OF 3.875% NOTES DUE 2023 AND US$500 MLN OF 4.375% NOTES DUE 2028; 18/03/2018 – Chinese search giant Baidu’s video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion US IPO; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTHDIGITAL SAYS INVESTOR IS A SUBSIDIARY OF BAIDU

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $53.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Iii by 88,151 shares to 91,233 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 121,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,098 shares, and cut its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO).

Since November 6, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 7 selling transactions for $1.85 million activity. BRADFORD DANA had bought 10,000 shares worth $379,040 on Tuesday, November 6. $33,043 worth of stock was sold by Sferruzza Hilla on Tuesday, February 12. HADDOCK GERALD W sold 5,000 shares worth $189,400. $34,680 worth of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) shares were sold by Feliciano Javier. $24,165 worth of stock was sold by Lord Phillippe on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Meritage Homes (MTH) Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Amazon Is Reportedly Interested In Home Design – Yahoo! Finance News” published on January 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Meritage Homes Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for January 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on January 04, 2019. More interesting news about Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Meritage Homes Appoints Elliot Mann to Southern California Division President – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Charlotteâ€™s boom drives flurry of residential builders to Indian Land – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.75, from 1.69 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 24 investors sold MTH shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 37.59 million shares or 1.03% less from 37.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) or 23 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Piedmont Advisors Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 8,799 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 6,469 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 18,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) or 2,587 shares. 2.11M were accumulated by Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Company. Prudential Fincl owns 1.01M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 1,143 shares. Moreover, Profund Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 732 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust holds 0% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 100 shares. New Amsterdam Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company New York holds 113,279 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Tci Wealth holds 27 shares or 0% of its portfolio.