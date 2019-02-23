Next Financial Group Has Lowered Stake in Facebook (FB) by $1.20 Million; As United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Stock Price Declined, Greatmark Investment Partners Has Increased by $343,244 Its Position

Next Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 27.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Financial Group Inc sold 7,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,213 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.16M, down from 26,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $462.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $161.89. About 15.86 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Google courts game developers with expanded services lineup; 10/04/2018 – CEO Zuckerberg says Facebook going through ‘philosophical shift’; 08/04/2018 – Facebook Suspends Data Firm Cubeyou in Wake of Privacy Scandal; 20/03/2018 – Herjavec, also CEO of a major cybersecurity firm, gives his expert take on the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal; 22/05/2018 – WORKING TO GIVE PEOPLE IMPORTANT NEW CONTROLS IN ADDITION TO GDPR – ZUCKERBERG; 27/03/2018 – COMMITTEE IS CONTINUING TO WORK WITH FACEBOOK TO DETERMINE A DAY AND TIME FOR ZUCKERBERG TO TESTIFY- HOUSE ENERGY & COMMERCE COMMITTEE SPOKESWOMAN; 16/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook plans to launch Oculus Go standalone VR headset at f8 developer conference on May 1 (Janko; 26/03/2018 – With new plan, Macron wants France to win Al “arms race”; 21/03/2018 – Sen. Marco Rubio: English & Español: VIDEO: Rubio Announces Facebook Page for Venezuelan Community; 09/03/2018 – Facebook’s MLB Play Proves Market Still Game for Sports — Barron’s Blog

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 4.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 2,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,531 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.30 million, up from 59,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $110.36. About 4.08 million shares traded or 10.76% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 10/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119; 26/04/2018 – UPS: PRICING REVIEW WILL BE PART OF TRANSFORMATION PROCESS; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks – Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 05/03/2018 – Minnesota DoA: Community Supported Agriculture Farms Now Accepting Sign-Ups; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Net $1.35B; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.1% from 1.9%; 11/04/2018 – UPS Study: Purchases From Marketplaces Nearly Universal; Retail Now Global As E-Commerce Shoppers Cross Borders; 23/04/2018 – American Apparel Ups Ante on Restart With Global E-commerce, Eye on Retail; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 45 insider sales for $202.56 million activity. Stretch Colin sold $120,023 worth of stock or 750 shares. Schroepfer Michael Todd sold $5.45 million worth of stock or 38,164 shares. On Thursday, August 30 the insider Zuckerberg Mark sold $72.06 million. Cox Christopher K also sold $300,102 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, November 6. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $671,777 on Thursday, November 15. Shares for $236,371 were sold by FISCHER DAVID B. on Thursday, November 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pacific Investment Com has 17,205 shares. The California-based Fort Point Capital Prtn Limited has invested 1.77% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Philadelphia Trust holds 179,126 shares. 62,636 were reported by Callahan Advsrs Limited Com. Rnc Cap Limited Com holds 4,868 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Avalon Advisors Ltd Llc reported 84,241 shares. Magellan Asset Ltd reported 15.17M shares stake. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 9,889 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 1.72% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Waverton Investment Management has invested 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has 1.29% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.03 million shares. J Goldman Lp has invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Marshwinds Advisory holds 1.36% or 18,160 shares in its portfolio. Tcw Grp invested in 2.36% or 1.75M shares. First Midwest Natl Bank Division reported 25,932 shares.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $317.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coherent Inc Com (NASDAQ:COHR) by 45,218 shares to 4,782 shares, valued at $823,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

