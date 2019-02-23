Ngam Advisors LP Cut Its Nucor (NUE) Holding by $557,487; Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Valuation Declined While Archon Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 85.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 9,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,593 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $724,000, down from 11,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $600.22. About 280,358 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 51.49% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – Chipotle 1st-quarter restaurant sales top estimates; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: PERSHING’S ACKMAN DISCUSSING CHIPOTLE LONG POSITION; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle To Relocate Its HQ To Newport Beach, Calif., Impacting 400 Staffers — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASES IN LOW-SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS MOVE TO AFFECT EMPLOYEES IN DENVER AND NY IN 4Q; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle to close Denver, New York offices and move headquarters to Southern California; 05/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s hedge fund empire crumbles in less than 3 years from public wrong-way bets on Herbalife, Chipotle; 15/05/2018 – TYBOURNE ADDED SNAP, FB, CMG IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Code Burrito: Chipotle Honors Nurses with BOGO; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Sees 130 to 150 New Restaurant Openings in 2018

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 7.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 8,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,031 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.36M, down from 124,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $61.19. About 1.85 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 2.75% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Face Pressure, Industry Falls This Quarter; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO: CONFIDENT THERE WON’T BE STEEL SHORTAGE IN U.S; 05/03/2018 “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nucor CEO John Ferriola’s take on President Donald Trump’s recently announced steel and aluminum tariffs; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Zekelman Industries CFR to B1; outlook stable; 19/04/2018 – Nucor: March Steel Mill Metal Margins, Profits Strongest by Far in 1Q; 21/05/2018 – US NUCLEAR APPOINTED TO SELL zNOSE HIGH-SPEED GC CHEMICAL SNIFFERS; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump, tax and the case for protection; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – ALSO EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES AT ITS OTHER SHEET MILLS; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Adjusted Earnings Better Than 4Q, Comparable to Year-Ago

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $255.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 12,000 shares to 56,845 shares, valued at $7.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dhi Group Inc by 564,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Conformis Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 24.27 million shares or 2.75% more from 23.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 2.06M are held by Pershing Square Capital Management L P. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 68,138 shares. Stephens Ar owns 757 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 158,216 shares. Iconiq Capital Ltd reported 25,554 shares stake. Ws Management Lllp has 186,449 shares for 2.78% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.01% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 1,161 shares. 175 were reported by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 418 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 118,918 are held by Victory Management. Us Comml Bank De invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Maverick Cap Ltd owns 1,020 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Philadelphia Com accumulated 2,781 shares.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $497.30 million activity. $4.34 million worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) shares were sold by Hartung Jack.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sell Chipotle Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why Chipotle Stock Will Hit Fresh Highs – Investorplace.com” published on January 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Extreme Networks, Harley-Davidson, USA Technologies, Anixter International, and Lsb Industries â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Restaurant Stocks to Watch in February – Motley Fool” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chipotle +8% as analysts reset targets higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

More recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nucor -1.6% after seeing Q4 earnings below consensus – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Nucor Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2018. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) – Nucor Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: January 28, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 44 investors sold NUE shares while 195 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 233.57 million shares or 2.42% less from 239.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Buckhead Management Lc stated it has 0.11% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Security Bancorp Of So Dak holds 17,542 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 25,399 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Mgmt Gru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Invesco Ltd invested in 0.03% or 1.28M shares. Cibc Asset Inc has 0.01% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 30,769 shares. Next Fincl Gp invested in 316 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 755,992 shares. Clark Capital Management Group Incorporated invested in 323,474 shares. Hbk Lp has 49,038 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.02 million shares. Prudential accumulated 1.34M shares. 25 were reported by Polaris Greystone Limited Co. Braun Stacey Associate Inc holds 45,388 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 11,102 shares.