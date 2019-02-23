NI Holdings Inc. (NODK) and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in NI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NI Holdings Inc. 200.96M 1.71 30.10M 1.29 12.25 Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. 228.68M 0.45 37.59M -2.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NI Holdings Inc. and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NI Holdings Inc. 14.98% 11.7% 7.1% Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. -16.44% -39.6% -7.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.5% of NI Holdings Inc. shares and 77.5% of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.3% of NI Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NI Holdings Inc. -0.25% 2.67% -6.46% -4.48% -6.9% -7.01% Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. -0.96% -17.04% -7.96% -21.94% -50.4% -54.99%

For the past year NI Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors NI Holdings Inc. beats Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nevada, Arizona, and Minnesota. The companyÂ’s products include private passenger automobile, homeowners, farm owners, commercial multi-peril crop, crop hail, and commercial property and liability insurance policies. It distributes its insurance products through independent producers and agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.