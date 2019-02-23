Nike (NKE) Market Value Declined While Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $4.84 Million; Profit Investment Management Has Lowered Its Insperity (NSP) Position by $773,721 as Valuation Declined

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 15.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 6,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,233 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.27M, down from 42,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $130.4. About 349,908 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 65.56% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.56% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Insperity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSP); 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $988.3M; 07/05/2018 – Insperity and UnitedHealthcare Extend Relationship Through 2022; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Rev $1B; 20/04/2018 Insperity First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 30; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY & UNITEDHEALTHCARE EXTEND RELATIONSHIP THROUGH 2022

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 37.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 57,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,703 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.02 million, down from 152,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $84.76. About 4.45M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel; 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 15/03/2018 – Nike: Names Elliott Hill President of Consumer and Marketplace; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q REVENUE TO BE UP HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 24/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics. Via @DelRey:; 09/05/2018 – Nike’s Executive Exodus Shows Bullies Don’t Make Good Bosses; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader lnvertex; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on March, 28. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 7.35% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NKE’s profit will be $991.49M for 33.63 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.15% EPS growth.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94M and $529.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Planet Fitness Inc by 15,740 shares to 40,755 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 7,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt, a Netherlands-based fund reported 231,037 shares. 616,062 were reported by Cap Fund. Retail Bank Of The West has invested 0.17% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability Com holds 33,065 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 132,491 shares. Segment Wealth Management Limited Company owns 56,365 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 91,698 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Old Point Tru Finance Serv N A reported 0.29% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hillhouse Capital Mgmt holds 143,741 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 9,096 shares. Patten Group Incorporated holds 0.44% or 13,729 shares. Peoples Fincl Svcs holds 0.06% or 1,347 shares. Vontobel Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 1.83% or 2.76M shares. Putnam Lc reported 1.79 million shares. Bokf Na invested in 120,408 shares or 0.26% of the stock.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $66.08 million activity. Matheson Monique S. sold $1.41 million worth of stock. 150,000 shares were sold by PARKER MARK G, worth $12.00M. Another trade for 200,000 shares valued at $14.81M was made by Slusher John F on Wednesday, January 2.

