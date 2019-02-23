Noble Plc Shs Usd (NE) Share Value Declined While Speece Thorson Capital Group Cut Its Stake; S-R Schill & Associates Upped Holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by $398,130 as Stock Rose

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Noble Corp Plc Shs Usd (NE) by 12.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 135,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 964,576 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.78M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Noble Corp Plc Shs Usd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $760.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.08. About 4.57 million shares traded. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 13.49% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 22/05/2018 – NOBLE GROUP – REFERS TO PROPOSED DISPOSAL BY UNIT, NOBLE RESOURCES INTERNATIONAL PTE, OF MARKETING & OFFTAKE DEAL TO TRICON DRY CHEMICALS LLC; 04/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl – ANDREW WILLIAM HERD APPOINTED INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 15/03/2018 – Noble Capital Markets Changes Its Equity Research Rating on tronc, Inc; 13/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP SIGNS PACT WITH GROUP REPRESENTS 46% OF SR CLAIMS; 26/04/2018 – GETIN NOBLE BANK SA GNB.WA – FY NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 154.1 MLN ZLOTYS VS 126.4 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO; 03/04/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Noble reads to 510 students during March is Reading Month; 22/03/2018 – Noble Group to ‘Vigorously’ Defend Any Claim; 09/03/2018 – Noble Short-Interest Ratio Rises 59% to 11 Days; 18/04/2018 – NOBLE SAYS IF CREDITORS DON’T SUPPORT, INSOLVENCY NECESSARY; 25/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP SAYS GOLDILOCKS INVESTMENT CLAIMS WITHOUT MERIT

S-R Schill & Associates increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 26.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. S-R Schill & Associates bought 2,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 13,815 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.91 million, up from 10,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S-R Schill & Associates who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $136.6. About 5.22M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.27, from 1.37 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 25 investors sold NE shares while 66 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 206.39 million shares or 2.47% less from 211.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested in 0% or 172,398 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Panagora Asset accumulated 150,138 shares or 0% of the stock. Ims Capital has 0% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 300 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc reported 0% stake. Principal Fin Gp reported 2.02M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Numerixs Inv Technologies Inc has 43,700 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ls Investment Ltd Liability holds 0% or 7,194 shares. Contrarius Investment Ltd, Jersey-based fund reported 8.55 million shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 649,972 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Com reported 496,613 shares. Guardian Life Of America invested 0% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 1.47 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blair William Il reported 15,465 shares. Speece Thorson Cap Inc invested 1.57% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE).

More notable recent Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Report: Developing Opportunities within T-Mobile US, Noble, Akebia Therapeutics, Vornado Realty Trust, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Standex International â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 04, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Noble Corporation plc Announces Purchase Of A Second Newbuild Jackup Rig To Support Concurrently Awarded Drilling Contract With Saudi Aramco – GuruFocus.com” published on February 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why These 5 Oil Services Stocks Rocketed Up in January – Motley Fool” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Noble Corporation Plc (NE) CEO Julie Robertson on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For February 20, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $430.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA) by 162,277 shares to 879,281 shares, valued at $10.12M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $75.53 million activity. Shares for $133,910 were bought by PEREZ WILLIAM D on Friday, December 14. $536,638 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Kapusta Ronald A. Sneed Michael E sold $3.91 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Monday, August 27. $268,731 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were bought by PRINCE CHARLES. 748 shares were bought by MULCAHY ANNE M, worth $100,050. Gorsky Alex sold $38.60 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, November 16.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Latest From Johnson & Johnson’s Asbestos Scandal (NYSE:JNJ) – Benzinga” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JNJ’s TECNIS Eyhance IOL available in Europe – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Stock Movers 02/21: (IMDZ) (CYH) (CAR) Higher; (CBLK) (MIC) (DPZ) (JNJ) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Could Geron Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock? – The Motley Fool” published on February 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OKs split-dosing regimen for J&J’s Darzalex – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hamel Assocs has invested 3.98% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Marietta Partners Llc invested 0.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Burt Wealth Advisors reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Long Island Investors Ltd reported 104,640 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp owns 4.50M shares. Cognios Ltd Llc stated it has 0.79% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Profund Advsr Llc has 138,075 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 6.80M shares. Illinois-based Savant Lc has invested 0.76% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ls Investment Advsrs Lc accumulated 84,496 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Sprucegrove Inv Management Limited has invested 1.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Whittier Trust holds 1.55% or 359,413 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Country Savings Bank has invested 1.37% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lederer Assoc Investment Counsel Ca holds 18,010 shares or 2.1% of its portfolio. Hikari Pwr Limited holds 3.81% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 271,510 shares.