Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holder Epoch Investment Partners Decreased Position by $5.71 Million as Stock Declined; Primecap Management Company Lifted Its Holding in Maxlinear (MXL) by $32.68 Million as Shares Rose

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 10.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 31,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 262,145 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $47.32 million, down from 293,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $183.3. About 1.26 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 10.53% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Maxlinear Inc (MXL) by 62.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 1.72 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.35% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4.47M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $88.92M, up from 2.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Maxlinear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $23.63. About 470,530 shares traded. MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has declined 24.87% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical MXL News: 08/05/2018 – MAXLINEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 36C; 09/05/2018 – MaxLinear Short-Interest Ratio Rises 94% to 20 Days; 02/04/2018 – MaxLinear, Inc. Announces the Departure of Its CFO and Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 1Q 2018; 14/03/2018 – MaxLinear’s MxL7704 Power Management IC Powers the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+; 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 02/04/2018 – MaxLinear, Inc. Announces the Departure of its CFO and Reaffirms Financial Guidance for 1Q 2018; 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear Sees 2Q Rev $100M-$110M; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR: ADAM SPICE, CFO, TO LEAVE ON MAY 23; 06/03/2018 MaxLinear Introduces Optimized Power Management IC for Low Power FPGAs and SoCs; 07/03/2018 – MaxLinear Adds Two Quad TIA Devices to Telluride Family of 400Gbps PAM4 Products

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $26.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 125,518 shares to 4.76M shares, valued at $337.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 109,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 647,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI).

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $1.51 million activity. $94,117 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) was sold by Zampi Jason Andrew. $414,954 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) was sold by Earhart Cynthia C on Wednesday, August 29.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Virgin Trains USA Canceled Its IPO – The Motley Fool” on February 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern Sets New Efficiency and Earnings Records in 2018 – The Motley Fool” published on January 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Credit Suisse Stays Bullish On Norfolk Southern After Q4 Print (NYSE:NSC) – Benzinga” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC), Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) – Winter Storm Jaden Hits Chicago Intermodal Hub, Slowing Train Speeds And Freight – Benzinga” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern +4% after updating financial targets – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold NSC shares while 354 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 187.99 million shares or 3.43% less from 194.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Afam Capital has invested 1.64% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0.07% or 2,074 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). First Fincl In stated it has 0.08% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Puzo Michael J holds 0.08% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 1,215 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 40,724 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And, New York-based fund reported 13,626 shares. Williams Jones Associate Limited Co accumulated 12,978 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 19,842 shares. Cincinnati Ins Com accumulated 264,400 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 27,170 shares. Dorsey Wright & owns 2,139 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel accumulated 0.47% or 28,376 shares. Pettee Invsts has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Wendell David Associates has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 24 investors sold MXL shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 65.26 million shares or 9.10% more from 59.81 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) or 61,108 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 0% or 505,837 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Svcs Group has 2,411 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank & owns 514 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Colorado-based Elk Creek Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.33% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Moreover, Awm Inv has 0.39% invested in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) for 120,000 shares. Regions owns 15,187 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.02% invested in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) for 27,500 shares. Northern has 0% invested in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Primecap Management Ca holds 0.06% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) for 4.47M shares. Omega Advisors holds 0.64% or 739,301 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 0.01% or 402,868 shares. Hood River Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.9% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Int Grp accumulated 0% or 49,090 shares. 194,986 are owned by Wasatch Inc.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $2.49 million activity. Another trade for 16,575 shares valued at $367,083 was sold by PARDUN THOMAS E. Shares for $788,096 were sold by MOYER ALBERT J on Friday, February 15. 2,093 MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) shares with value of $45,419 were sold by Kwong Connie H.. Torgerson William sold $9,785 worth of stock or 500 shares.