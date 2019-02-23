NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

This is a contrast between NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15.20M 1.51 4.48M 0.55 2.17 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 31.38M -2.13 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -29.47% -71.9% -39% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -85% -70%

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1% and 20.6% respectively. About 25.78% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.4% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.81% 8.05% -7.74% -57.16% -67.58% -68.85% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. -7.83% -2.44% -34.85% -62.83% -80.2% -81.02%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.