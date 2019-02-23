Novanta Inc. (NOVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With FARO Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Both Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) and FARO Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novanta Inc. 605.08M 4.53 39.17M 1.23 49.75 FARO Technologies Inc. 397.21M 1.93 11.89M -1.86 0.00

Table 1 highlights Novanta Inc. and FARO Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Novanta Inc. and FARO Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novanta Inc. 6.47% 14.1% 6.3% FARO Technologies Inc. -2.99% -3.3% -2.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.75 beta means Novanta Inc.’s volatility is 75.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. FARO Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 1.63 beta which makes it 63.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Novanta Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, FARO Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and has 2.9 Quick Ratio. FARO Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novanta Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Novanta Inc. and FARO Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novanta Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FARO Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, FARO Technologies Inc.’s potential upside is 16.02% and its consensus price target is $51.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Novanta Inc. and FARO Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.6% and 0%. Novanta Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.2%. Comparatively, 0.4% are FARO Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novanta Inc. -5.91% -19.67% -19.46% -8.07% 33.38% 22.18% FARO Technologies Inc. -12.19% -10.68% -33.5% -22.73% -14.39% -7.11%

For the past year Novanta Inc. had bullish trend while FARO Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Novanta Inc. beats FARO Technologies Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including CO2 laser sources, and laser scanning and laser beam delivery products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, and medical laser procedures. The Vision segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including visualization solutions, imaging informatics products, optical data collection and machine vision technologies, RFID technologies, thermal printers, light and color measurement instrumentation, and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment offers optical encoders, precision motor and other motion control technology, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components. The company sells its products through its direct sales force; distributors, including manufacturersÂ’ representatives; resellers; and system integrators under the MicroE, Celera Motion, Westwind, Synrad, Cambridge Technology, ExoTec Precision, General Scanning, Photo Research, JADAK, NDS, NDSsi, Applimotion, Lincoln Laser, Skyetek, and Reach Technology brands. Novanta Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

FARO Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems for manufacturing, industrial, architecture, surveying, building information modeling, construction, public safety, cultural heritage, and other applications. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of six or seven-axis, articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO Laser ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products without touching them, as well as offers a seven-axis contact/non-contact measurement device with an integrated laser scanner. It also provides FARO Gage, a combination of an articulated arm device with a computer and software; FARO Laser Tracker that combines a portable laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Cobalt Array Imager, a metrology-grade structured light imager; FARO Tracer, which projects a laser line onto a surface or object; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points. In addition, the company offers FARO Scanner Freestyle3DX, a handheld scanner that documents rooms, structures, and objects in 3D, as well as creates high-definition point clouds; and FARO Software, a proprietary CAD (computer-aided design)-based measurement and laser scanner software. Further, it provides CAM2 Measure 10 to complete measurement jobs; CAM2 Smartinspect, a CAM2 solution for measuring geometry and building dimensions; BuildIT, a CAD-to-part inspection software; FARO SCENE software to deliver a scan processing solution; FARO Public Safety Forensics software for law enforcement officers, firefighters, and loss control engineers; and PointSense software products that enable the use of real world objects in CAD applications. The company sells its products worldwide. FARO Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.