Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) Comparing side by side

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 38.57M 19.06 186.26M -0.53 0.00 Riot Blockchain Inc. 6.36M 9.10 55.59M -2.81 0.00

Demonstrates Novavax Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Novavax Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. -482.91% 179.3% -66.8% Riot Blockchain Inc. -874.06% -225.6% -161.4%

Volatility & Risk

Novavax Inc. has a beta of 2.35 and its 135.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Riot Blockchain Inc.’s 205.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 3.05 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Novavax Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Riot Blockchain Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 160.42% for Novavax Inc. with consensus price target of $5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Novavax Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.1% and 9.8%. Novavax Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.16%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of Riot Blockchain Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. 3.38% 8.63% 44.59% 36.31% 51.77% 72.58% Riot Blockchain Inc. -9.14% -41.72% -62.44% -77.28% -88.42% -94.05%

For the past year Novavax Inc. has 72.58% stronger performance while Riot Blockchain Inc. has -94.05% weaker performance.

Summary

Novavax Inc. beats Riot Blockchain Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

