Novavax Inc. (NVAX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

We will be comparing the differences between Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 38.57M 19.06 186.26M -0.53 0.00 Equillium Inc. N/A 0.00 9.82M -0.71 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Novavax Inc. and Equillium Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. -482.91% 179.3% -66.8% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Novavax Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Equillium Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Novavax Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Equillium Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Novavax Inc. and Equillium Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$5 is Novavax Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 160.42%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Novavax Inc. and Equillium Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.1% and 0.99% respectively. 1.16% are Novavax Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 21.3% of Equillium Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. 3.38% 8.63% 44.59% 36.31% 51.77% 72.58% Equillium Inc. -14.15% -17.66% 0% 0% 0% 0.57%

For the past year Novavax Inc. has stronger performance than Equillium Inc.

Summary

Novavax Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Equillium Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.