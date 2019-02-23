Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S N/A 0.00 N/A 2.40 19.15 Novus Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 11.60M -1.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Novo Nordisk A/S and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Novo Nordisk A/S and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 80.5% 38.3% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -55.5% -51.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.75 beta means Novo Nordisk A/S’s volatility is 25.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Novus Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 0.82 beta which makes it 18.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Novus Therapeutics Inc. which has a 10.7 Current Ratio and a 10.7 Quick Ratio. Novus Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novo Nordisk A/S.

Dividends

The annual dividend that Novo Nordisk A/S pay is $1.23 per share with a dividend yield of 2.47%. Novus Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Novo Nordisk A/S and Novus Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 1 3 3 2.43 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Novo Nordisk A/S’s upside potential currently stands at 472.52% and an $285 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.1% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are held by institutional investors while 52.9% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Novo Nordisk A/S’s share held by insiders are 26.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -1.44% 3.17% -5.12% 2.5% -10.81% -14.38% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -20.46% -33.01% -39.07% -56.67% -36.7% -32.02%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S was less bearish than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.