Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Comparing side by side

Both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 242.02M 12.14 14.48M 0.97 14.71 Ashford Inc. 172.87M 0.83 2.78M -1.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Ashford Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Ashford Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund -5.98% 0% 0% Ashford Inc. -1.61% -6.7% -1.4%

Dividends

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund pays out an annual dividend of $0.84 per share while its dividend yield is 5.81%. Ashford Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Ashford Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.79% and 21.9%. Competitively, Ashford Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 3.8% 4.87% -5.33% -4.5% -9.17% -7.97% Ashford Inc. -11.52% 2.79% -36.6% -20.16% -40.72% -36.26%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund was less bearish than Ashford Inc.

Summary

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Ashford Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.