Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) Comparing side by side

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 242.02M 12.14 14.48M 0.97 14.71 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 552.24M 1.33 67.19M 9.35 8.47

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is currently more expensive than Virtus Investment Partners Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund -5.98% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 12.17% 0% 0%

Dividends

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund pays out a $0.84 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 5.81% dividend yield. Meanhile, Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s yearly dividend is $2 per share and 2.18% dividend yield.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.79% and 91.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 3.8% 4.87% -5.33% -4.5% -9.17% -7.97% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -10.05% -14% -28% -23.63% -23.15% -21.58%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund was less bearish than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.