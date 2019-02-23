ObsEva SA (OBSV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)

We are comparing ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA N/A 37503.53 73.65M -1.95 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 41.49M -1.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ObsEva SA and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -51.7% -46.9% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

ObsEva SA has a Current Ratio of 12.1 and a Quick Ratio of 12.1. Competitively, Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 28.1 and has 28.1 Quick Ratio. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ObsEva SA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71% of ObsEva SA shares and 26.6% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares. ObsEva SA’s share owned by insiders are 15.51%. Comparatively, Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 54.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA 4.79% -8.66% 2.23% 0.27% 58.14% 50.2% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -1.63% 7.67% 12.28% 0% 0% -39.88%

For the past year ObsEva SA has 50.2% stronger performance while Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has -39.88% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats ObsEva SA.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.