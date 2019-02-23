Obsidian (ODN) registered -44.96% fall in 24 hours

Obsidian (ODN) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.0023084638 or -44.96% trading at $0.0028258781. According to Crypto Analysts, Obsidian (ODN) eyes $0.00310846591 target on the road to $0.00826017006349045. ODN last traded at HitBTC exchange. It had high of $0.0051343419 and low of $0.0028258781 for February 22-23. The open was $0.0051343419.

Obsidian (ODN) is down -21.48% in the last 30 days from $0.003599 per coin. Its up 0.07% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.002824 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago ODN traded at $0.04236. ODN has 25.00 million coins mined giving it $70,647 market cap. Obsidian maximum coins available are 91.39M. ODN uses SHA-512 algorithm and PoS proof type. It was started on 24/08/2017.

Obsidian is a PoS cryptocurrency for popular use. It uses the more energy efficient SHA-512 hash algorithm to optimize for use on mobile devices and improved quantum computing resilience. ODN uses the proof-of-stake consensus strategy and pays a block reward of 20 ODN, which is equivalent to an interest rate of about 10%.

In addition, Obsidian is the currency that powers to future Obsidian Secure Anonymous Messenger economy. The Obsidian Secure Anonymous Messenger allows for sending end-to-end encrypted messages, media, and files and is optimized for anonymity of communication and metadata protection/avoidance and does not require any user accounts, phone number or personal email address which could identify its users. The message transport will be accomplished by a decentralized network of special messaging masternodes that can be run by anyone by simply installing the respective software. Running messaging masternodes will be rewarded in Obsidian currency, so that messenger users and messenger masternode hosters form an economy which is independent from any company or country and maintained only by the open source community.

Obsidian has an active Slack community in English with channels in русский and 中文, which welcomes traders, entrepreneurs, developers and everyone interested in science and innovation to share knowledge and learn.

According to the White Paper, the current circulating supply is 24.4M.