Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Contrasting side by side

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) compete with each other in the Regional – Midwest Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ohio Valley Banc Corp. 51.62M 3.49 11.94M 2.28 15.50 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 4.26B 3.52 1.32B 1.14 11.42

In table 1 we can see Ohio Valley Banc Corp. and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Ohio Valley Banc Corp.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Huntington Bancshares Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ohio Valley Banc Corp. and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ohio Valley Banc Corp. 23.13% 8% 0.9% Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 30.99% 14.3% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.18 beta means Ohio Valley Banc Corp.’s volatility is 82.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1.29 beta and it is 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. pays out a $0.84 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 2.13% dividend yield. The dividend yield for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is 3.52% while its annual dividend payout is $0.5 per share.

Analyst Ratings

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ohio Valley Banc Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 0 7 1 2.13

Competitively Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has an average target price of $15.64, with potential upside of 9.14%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19% and 78.7%. Insiders held 4% of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ohio Valley Banc Corp. -4.71% -9.69% -12.59% -29.48% -9.11% -12.38% Huntington Bancshares Incorporated -10.76% -11.19% -19.33% -16.32% -11.49% -10.58%

For the past year Ohio Valley Banc Corp. was more bearish than Huntington Bancshares Incorporated.

Summary

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated beats on 10 of the 15 factors Ohio Valley Banc Corp.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgages; commercial loans for securing equipment, inventory, stock, commercial real estate, and rental property; and consumer loans secured by automobiles, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and other personal property, as well as personal loans, unsecured credit card receivables, floor plan and student loans, and construction loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, credit card services, and Internet banking services; and financial management online services, such as cash management and news updates related to repossession auctions, current rates, and general bank news. Further, the company provides automatic teller machine (ATM) services, consumer finance, seasonal tax refund loan services, and commercial property and various liability insurance services, as well as trust services. As of February 8, 2017, it operated a network of 19 offices in Ohio and West Virginia; and Loan Central with 6 consumer finance offices in Ohio. The company owns and operates 36 ATMs, including 19 off-site ATMs. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. was founded in 1872 and is based in Gallipolis, Ohio.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The companyÂ’s Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services. Its Commercial Banking segment provides corporate risk management and institutional sales, trading, and underwriting services; commercial property and casualty, employee benefits, personal lines, life and disability, and specialty lines of insurance; and brokerage and agency services for residential and commercial title insurance, as well as excess and surplus product lines of insurance. The companyÂ’s Commercial Real Estate and Vehicle Finance segment offers financing for land, buildings, and other commercial real estate owned or constructed by real estate developers, automobile dealerships, or other customers; automobiles, light-duty trucks, recreational vehicles, and marine craft at franchised dealerships; and financing the acquisition of new and used vehicle inventory of franchised automotive dealerships. Its Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group segment provides deposits, lending, other banking, wealth management, investment and portfolio management, fiduciary administration, trust, retirement plan and trust, and institutional and mutual fund custody services. The companyÂ’s Home Lending segment offers consumer loans and mortgages. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated also provides equipment leasing; and online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 24 private client group offices and 1,091 branches. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.