On February 22-23 analysts noticed IOTA (IOT) fall by -0.23%

It was bad day for IOTA (IOT), as it declined by $-0.000700000000000034 or -0.23%, touching $0.3066. Global Cryptocoin Analysts believe that IOTA (IOT) is looking for the $0.33726 goal. According to 5 analysts could reach $0.875247969240252. The highest price was $0.3093 and lowest of $0.2984 for February 22-23. The open was $0.3073. It last traded at Bitfinex exchange. Aproximately 4.21 million IOT worth $1.28M was traded.

For a month, IOTA (IOT) tokens went up 3.51% from $0.2962 for coin. For 100 days IOT is down -28.26% from $0.4274. It traded at $0.7198 200 days ago. IOTA (IOT) has 2.78B coins mined with the market cap $852.20M. It has 2.78B coins in circulation. It was founded on 17/07/2016. The Crypto IOT has Tangle proof type and operates under algorithm.

IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes ‘beyond blockchain’ through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT). For a more in depth look at the technical design of IOTA read their https://iota.org/IOTA_Whitepaper.pdf.