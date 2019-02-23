On February 22-23 analysts noticed OpenANX (OAX) move up by 0.24%

It was good day for OpenANX (OAX), as it jumped by $0.000318561599999989 or 0.24%, touching $0.1306500762. Top Crypto Experts believe that OpenANX (OAX) is looking for the $0.14371508382 goal. According to 8 analysts could reach $0.357012799974148. The highest price was $0.132800367 and lowest of $0.1300527732 for February 22-23. The open was $0.1303315146. It last traded at Binance exchange.

For a month, OpenANX (OAX) tokens went down -18.50% from $0.1603 for coin. For 100 days OAX is down -34.67% from $0.2. It traded at $0.2221 200 days ago. OpenANX (OAX) has 100.00 million coins mined with the market cap $13.07 million. It has 100.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 01/06/2017. The Crypto OAX has proof type and operates under algorithm.

OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the openANX platform.

The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits.