On February 22-23 The Crypto coin Infinity Economics (XIN) increased in value over 2.86%

It was good day for Infinity Economics (XIN), as it jumped by $3.98082999999998E-05 or 2.86%, touching $0.0014330988. Top Crypto Analysts believe that Infinity Economics (XIN) is looking for the $0.00157640868 goal. According to 2 analysts could reach $0.00343004279533885. The highest price was $0.0014729071 and lowest of $0.0013534822 for February 22-23. The open was $0.0013932905. It last traded at CoinDeal exchange.

For a month, Infinity Economics (XIN) tokens went up 13.83% from $0.001259 for coin. For 100 days XIN is down -47.14% from $0.002711. It traded at $0.006253 200 days ago. Infinity Economics (XIN) has 9.00 billion coins mined with the market cap $12.90 million. It has 9.00 billion coins in circulation. It was founded on 02/10/2017. The Crypto XIN has PoS proof type and operates under SHA-256 algorithm.

Infinity Economics is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256.