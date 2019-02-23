On February 22-23 The Cryptocurrency Dent (DENT) increased in value over 4.17%

Dent (DENT) had a good 24 hours as the crypto jumped $3.98011000000002E-05 or 4.17% trading at $0.0009950275. According to Crypto Analysts, Dent (DENT) eyes $0.00109453025 target on the road to $0.00266518195130783. DENT last traded at Binance exchange. It had high of $0.0009950275 and low of $0.0009154253 for February 22-23. The open was $0.0009552264.

Dent (DENT) is down -10.84% in the last 30 days from $0.001116 per coin. Its down -44.93% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.001807 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago DENT traded at $0.002017. DENT has 100.00B coins mined giving it $99.50M market cap. Dent maximum coins available are 100.00B. DENT uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 12/07/2017.

Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It’s based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.