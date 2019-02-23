On February 22-23 The Cryptocurrency Opus (OPT) decreases in value over -19.40%

It was bad day for Opus (OPT), as it declined by $-0.0005174559 or -19.40%, touching $0.0021494322. Crypto Analysts believe that Opus (OPT) is looking for the $0.00236437542 goal. According to 4 analysts could reach $0.00469718475207977. The highest price was $0.0026668881 and lowest of $0.0021494322 for February 22-23. The open was $0.0026668881. It last traded at HitBTC exchange.

For a month, Opus (OPT) tokens went down -70.13% from $0.007197 for coin. For 100 days OPT is down -61.94% from $0.005647. It traded at $0.01345 200 days ago. Opus (OPT) has 249.31M coins mined with the market cap $535,872. It has 1.60B coins in circulation. It was founded on 14/07/2017. The Crypto OPT has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions.