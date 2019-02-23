OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OMED)’s Financial Results Comparing With Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)

We are comparing OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OMED) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 54.88M 0.63 6.03M 0.13 7.15 Savara Inc. N/A 0.00 57.51M -1.95 0.00

Demonstrates OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Savara Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Savara Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.99% 25.8% 6.5% Savara Inc. 0.00% -55.6% -41%

Volatility & Risk

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.57 beta indicates that its volatility is 57.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Savara Inc.’s beta is 0.05 which is 95.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4. Competitively, Savara Inc. has 10.2 and 10.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Savara Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Savara Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $1.5, with potential upside of 67.79%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Savara Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 64.9% and 52.8% respectively. About 0.7% of OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of Savara Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -20.51% -45.61% -62.5% -67.48% -81.29% -77.32% Savara Inc. -17.39% -24.54% -31.77% -35.17% -45.11% -50.07%

For the past year OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Savara Inc.

Summary

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Savara Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers and develops cancer stem cell (CSC) and immuno-oncology therapeutics. The companyÂ’s product candidates and preclinical programs include demcizumab (anti-DLL4, OMP-21M18), a humanized monoclonal antibody, in Phase II trial for pancreatic cancer, a randomized Phase II trial in non-small cell lung cancer, and a Phase Ib trial for solid tumor; tarextumab (anti-Notch2/3, OMP-59R5) that targets the Notch2 and Notch3 receptors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for small cell lung cancer; vantictumab (anti-Fzd, OMP-18R5) in two Phase Ib clinical trials for breast and pancreatic cancer; ipafricept (Fzd8-Fc, OMP-54F28), a fusion protein based on Frizzled8 receptor, which is in two Phase Ib clinical trials for ovarian and pancreatic cancer; and navicixizumab (anti-DLL4/VEGF Bispecific, OMP-305B83), a monoclonal antibody that targets DLL4 and vascular endothelial growth factor, which is in Phase Ia single-agent clinical trial for solid tumors, and two Phase Ib clinical trial for ovarian and metastatic colorectal cancer. It is also developing anti-RSPO3 (OMP-131R10), a monoclonal antibody, in Phase Ia/b clinical trial for solid tumor and metastatic colorectal cancer; brontictuzumab (anti-Notch1, OMP-52M51) targeting the Notch1 receptor, in Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal cancer; anti-tigit (OMP-313M32), a T-cell immunoglobulin and ITIM domain protein, in Phase I clinical trial for tumor; and GITRL-Fc trimer (OMP-336B11), a preclinical product candidate targeting glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor receptor and its ligand. The company has strategic alliances with GlaxoSmithKline LLC to develop and commercialize antibody therapeutics targeting the Notch signaling pathway; Bayer Pharma AG for biologic and small molecule therapeutics targeting the Wnt signaling pathway; and Celgene Corporation for anti-CSC product candidates. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.