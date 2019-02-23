OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Comparing side by side

Since OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated N/A 0.00 40.81M -1.01 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 2.31M 74.86 9.79M -0.67 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -179.5% -144.8% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -423.81% -18.6% -17.5%

Risk & Volatility

OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 92.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.92. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 187.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.87 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.9. The Current Ratio of rival Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 43.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 43.3. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has an average price target of $43.5, with potential upside of 427.91%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.4% and 38.2%. OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 21.61% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated -0.59% 1.77% -43.9% -40.05% -48.82% -46.14% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.33% -18.58% -36.59% 19.57% 3.33% -8.52%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s stock price has bigger decline than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.