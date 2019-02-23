OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated N/A 0.00 40.81M -1.01 0.00 OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. N/A 0.00 9.98M -0.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates OncoSec Medical Incorporated and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -179.5% -144.8% OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -62.7% -54.6%

Risk & Volatility

OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 92.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.92. OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. has a -0.03 beta and it is 103.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. On the competitive side is, OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. which has a 5.5 Current Ratio and a 5.5 Quick Ratio. OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

OncoSec Medical Incorporated and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

OncoSec Medical Incorporated and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.4% and 14.6%. About 2.4% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.91% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated -0.59% 1.77% -43.9% -40.05% -48.82% -46.14% OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. -5.33% -32.38% -25.58% -34.41% -90.21% -92.37%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s stock price has smaller decline than OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes. The company is evaluating Squalamine, which completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet-AMD, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. Its preclinical pipeline of sustained release programs include sustained release formulations of small molecule and protein therapeutics for the treatment of ocular diseases, such as glaucoma, steroid induced glaucoma, ocular allergy, and retinal disease. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.