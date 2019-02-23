Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Contrasting side by side

Both Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 33.65M 1.68 2.38M -3.91 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.51M 22.00 14.50M -0.86 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.07% 0% 0% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -577.69% -55.9% -31.5%

Risk & Volatility

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.17 beta. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.19 beta and it is 81.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.9 and 7.9 respectively. Its competitor Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and its Quick Ratio is 6.8. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.2% and 23.4%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.69% -8.04% -26.49% 1.14% -47.22% -30.52% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -3.41% -18.73% -45.67% -53.74% -54.67%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.