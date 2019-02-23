Optibase Ltd. (OBAS)’s Financial Results Comparing With HFF Inc. (NYSE:HF)

Both Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS) and HFF Inc. (NYSE:HF) are Property Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optibase Ltd. 16.67M 3.17 2.50M -0.48 0.00 HFF Inc. 611.86M 2.91 105.26M 3.54 10.34

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS) and HFF Inc. (NYSE:HF)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optibase Ltd. -15.00% 0% 0% HFF Inc. 17.20% 38.8% 10.7%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.16% of Optibase Ltd. shares and 92.1% of HFF Inc. shares. Insiders owned 75.86% of Optibase Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of HFF Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Optibase Ltd. 0.58% 0.82% 1.55% 7.86% 9.55% 8.69% HFF Inc. -9.53% -5.75% -20.97% 4.64% -16.91% -21.86%

For the past year Optibase Ltd. has 8.69% stronger performance while HFF Inc. has -21.86% weaker performance.

Summary

HFF Inc. beats Optibase Ltd. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Optibase Ltd. operates in the fixed-income real estate sector. The company purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes. It holds properties in RÃ¼mlang and Geneva, Switzerland; Bavaria, Germany; Miami, Florida; Texas; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Chicago, Illinois. The company was formerly known as Optibase Advanced Systems (1990) Ltd. and changed its name to Optibase Ltd. in November 1993. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel. Optibase Ltd. is a subsidiary of The Capri Family Foundation.

HFF, Inc. provides commercial real estate and capital market services to the users and providers of capital in the United States commercial real estate industry. It offers debt placement services, such as construction and construction/mini-permanent loans, adjustable and fixed rate mortgages, entity level debts, mezzanine debts, forward delivery loans, tax exempt financing, and sale/leaseback financing to the owners of various properties comprising office, retail, industrial, hotel, multi-housing, student housing, self-storage, senior living, independent living, assisted living, nursing homes, condominiums and condominium conversions, mixed-use properties, and land. The company also provides investment sales services to commercial real estate owners; and equity placement and private equity alternatives and solutions, as well as assists clients in the sale of their commercial real estate debt note portfolios. In addition, it offers private equity, investment banking, and advisory services, including equity capital to establish joint ventures relating to identified properties or properties to be acquired by a fund sponsor; private placements of preferred securities; entity-level advisory services for mergers and acquisitions, sales and divestitures, management buyouts, and recapitalizations and restructurings; and institutional marketing and fund-raising for public and private commercial real estate companies. Further, the company provides commercial loan servicing to life insurance companies. HFF, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas. HFF, Inc. is a subsidiary of HFF Holdings, LLC.