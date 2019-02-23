Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Sawgrass Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $58.99 Million; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shares Declined, W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Trimmed Stake

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 4.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 1,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,690 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.50 million, down from 39,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $183.3. About 1.26M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 10.53% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 1259.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 1.16M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $64.37 million, up from 91,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $52.48. About 11.69 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 15/05/2018 – The Australian investigations stem from allegations made by Oracle in a report provided as part of an Australian review into the impact that Google, owned by Alphabet, and Facebook have on the advertising market; 07/03/2018 – BizBash Releases The 2018 BizBash Best With A Special Focus On Downtown Los Angeles; 03/05/2018 – Veriday Named Top 10 Portal Software Solution Provider by CIO Applications; 23/05/2018 – Inside Grapeshot’s $325 million decision to sell to Oracle, despite some investors thinking it could have grown into a $1 billion startup; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss/Shr 98c; 09/03/2018 – Oracle Power Gains Approval for Coal Plant From Project Partner; 15/05/2018 – FiberLight Releases New Cloud Connectivity Service; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s mixed earnings brightened by the cloud; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX REPORTS SUPREME COURT APPROVAL FOR ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: SCOOP: Oracle’ CEO Safra Catz Raises Amazon Contract Fight With Trump

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kaman Corp (NYSE:KAMN) by 17,470 shares to 31,805 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diodes Inc Com (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 11,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,685 shares, and cut its stake in Chemed Corp New Com (NYSE:CHE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Macquarie Gp Limited holds 15.25M shares. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.27% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Jcic Asset Management holds 0.01% or 835 shares in its portfolio. Peoples Serv Corporation reported 24,113 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White has 17,979 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has 3.62M shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 17,220 shares. Essex Services invested in 10,869 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Tiemann Inv holds 41,124 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Lc has invested 0.11% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Llc holds 302,214 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Cobblestone Cap Ltd Liability Com Ny holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 20,673 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mgmt Inc holds 12,555 shares. Davis Selected Advisers owns 0.76% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 3.41 million shares. Connable Office Incorporated invested in 0.54% or 55,034 shares.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $415.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,642 shares to 103,183 shares, valued at $11.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 78,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold NSC shares while 354 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 187.99 million shares or 3.43% less from 194.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Monarch Cap Management Incorporated reported 0.31% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.27% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Guggenheim Cap Lc has 0.04% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corporation has 3,200 shares. Next Fin Grp Inc holds 1,849 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Leavell Management Inc holds 8,257 shares. Oppenheimer & holds 23,797 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based Schulhoff And Co Inc has invested 0.37% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Cap Counsel reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Palestra Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 6.26% or 749,000 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv has 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Anchor Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability holds 48,903 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Etrade Capital Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Atria Invests Lc reported 2,430 shares.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $1.51 million activity. Earhart Cynthia C sold $414,954 worth of stock. $858,097 worth of stock was sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph on Tuesday, February 12.