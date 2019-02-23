Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc N/A 0.00 165.17M -2.38 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. N/A 0.00 17.18M -8.63 0.00

Table 1 highlights Orchard Therapeutics plc and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Orchard Therapeutics plc and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -198.4% -140.3%

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Orchard Therapeutics plc. Its rival Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.69% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares and 11.7% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 3.32% 6.58% 0% 0% 0% 11.14% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. -1.79% -15.77% -7.98% -78.32% -82.76% -84.01%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc had bullish trend while Cellectar Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.