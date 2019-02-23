Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Comparison side by side

Both Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc N/A 0.00 165.17M -2.38 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Orchard Therapeutics plc and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -23.7% -16.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Orchard Therapeutics plc is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Kazia Therapeutics Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Orchard Therapeutics plc and Kazia Therapeutics Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.69% and 2.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 3.32% 6.58% 0% 0% 0% 11.14% Kazia Therapeutics Limited -1.21% -9.19% -22.98% -45.92% -21.17% -15.47%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc has 11.14% stronger performance while Kazia Therapeutics Limited has -15.47% weaker performance.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.