Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

We are contrasting Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc N/A 0.00 165.17M -2.38 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 442.06M 7.19 66.32M 3.12 24.43

Table 1 demonstrates Orchard Therapeutics plc and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 15.00% 6.1% 4.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Orchard Therapeutics plc is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.9. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics plc and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 3.96% and its average target price is $84.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Orchard Therapeutics plc and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.69% and 45.5%. Comparatively, 38.87% are China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 3.32% 6.58% 0% 0% 0% 11.14% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. -7.11% 8.86% -7.26% -7.68% -2.83% -3.25%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc had bullish trend while China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Orchard Therapeutics plc.