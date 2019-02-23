Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) Contrasting side by side

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. N/A 81.22 56.36M -1.85 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 76.87M -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Otonomy Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -54.2% -49.5% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.5% -24.7%

Risk & Volatility

Otonomy Inc. is 170.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.7. From a competition point of view, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.5 beta which is 50.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Otonomy Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Otonomy Inc. has a 320.56% upside potential and an average price target of $9.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares and 82.2% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.29% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 12% 2.02% -8.36% -39.28% -49.09% -54.59% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.92% 0.98% -7.49% -0.32% 6.55% 7.29%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. had bearish trend while Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Otonomy Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.