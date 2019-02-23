Overbrook Management Boosted Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding by $1.73 Million; As Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Stock Value Rose, Wellcome Trust LTD Upped Stake by $7.78 Million

Wellcome Trust Ltd increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 12.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellcome Trust Ltd bought 778,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.98% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6.78M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $74.42M, up from 6.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellcome Trust Ltd who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.72. About 13.08 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 9.64% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.64% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 14/03/2018 – ITAU’S BRACHER SAYS THE MAIN RISK FOR BRAZIL IS FISCAL POLICY; 08/03/2018 – ITAU SEES CHILE 2018 GDP GROWTH AT 3.6%: REPORT; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S CADE RAPPORTEUR VOTES FOR ITAU-XP DEAL W/RESTRICTIONS; 13/04/2018 – ITAU KEEPS 3% 2018 GROWTH EST. FOR BRAZIL DESPITE WEAK GDP DATA; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST WATCHDOG CADE RAPPORTEUR VOTES TO APPROVE ITAÚ UNIBANCO PURCHASE OF STAKE IN XP INVESTIMENTOS; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE BIOENERGIA IPO WILL BE MANAGED BY ITAU BBA, JPMORGAN AND SANTANDER – DOCUMENT; 21/03/2018 – ITAU NOW SEES END-CYCLE BRAZIL RATE AT 6.25%; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO SAYS STRATEGIC LATAM BOARD WILL LEAD BANK’S FORAYS ABROAD IN COMING YEARS

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 60.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 10,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 27,438 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.59 million, up from 17,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $183.17. About 3.07 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $2.4B; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Nominates McDonald’s CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook to Board; 14/03/2018 – MCD: BREAKFAST IS 25%-30% OF SALES, MOST PROFITABLE PART OF DAY; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks’ mobile order push meets resistance from ritual seekers; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW VALUE MENU IS HELPING AVG CHECK IN U.S; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N -TO PARTNER WITH FRANCHISEES, SUPPLIERS TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS RELATED TO MCDONALD’S RESTAURANTS, OFFICES BY 36% BY 2030; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STARTED 2 FOR $4 BREAKFAST DEAL ON MONDAY IN U.S; 14/03/2018 – MCD SEES $2.4B CAPEX FOR 2018; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s earnings: $1.79 a share, vs $1.67 EPS expected

Wellcome Trust Ltd, which manages about $6.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.00 million shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $124.85M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Brazil banks fall after central bank keeps interest rate unchanged – Seeking Alpha" on May 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha" published on October 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "Itau: Examining The Worst-Case Scenario – Seeking Alpha" on June 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MCD shares while 569 reduced holdings.

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $63.19 million activity. The insider Henry Daniel sold $537,767. 22,036 shares were sold by Gibbs Robert Lane, worth $3.99M on Thursday, January 31. MCKENNA ANDREW J sold $5.41 million worth of stock or 30,000 shares. $2.67 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by DeBiase Francesca A. on Wednesday, October 24. Shares for $849,666 were sold by Borden Ian Frederick on Thursday, October 25. Another trade for 1,328 shares valued at $233,662 was made by Hoovel Catherine A. on Wednesday, February 13.