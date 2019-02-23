Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 50.04M -1.64 0.00 Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 40.96M 5.07 21.69M -0.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -70.4% Aratana Therapeutics Inc. -52.95% -23% -16.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Its competitor Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus price target and a 17.10% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.6% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares and 68.4% of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -17.62% -40.71% -45.21% -60.71% -72.29% -66.36% Aratana Therapeutics Inc. -2.77% -9.33% 22.48% 25.15% 16.39% 20.15%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Aratana Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. The company markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs. The company is also developing AT-002 for evaluating capromorelin for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease; AT-003, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension for post-operative pain management in cats; AT-006, an anti-viral for the treatment of feline herpes virus-induced ophthalmic conditions for cats; AT-016, an adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell therapeutic candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain in dogs; and AT-018, an oral CRTH2 antagonist for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs. In addition, the companyÂ’s licensed products include BLONTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma in dogs; and TACTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma in dogs, as well as AT-014, a novel her2/neu-directed cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma for dogs. It has collaboration agreement with Elanco Animal Health, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize GRAPIPRANT products. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.