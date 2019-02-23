Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 50.04M -1.64 0.00 Novan Inc. 2.19M 13.70 28.40M -1.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -70.4% Novan Inc. -1,296.80% -956.2% -82.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.3. The Current Ratio of rival Novan Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novan Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.6% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9% of Novan Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.4% of Novan Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -17.62% -40.71% -45.21% -60.71% -72.29% -66.36% Novan Inc. -25.88% -52.63% -56.55% -59.22% -74.13% -70.14%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Novan Inc.

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. beats Novan Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.