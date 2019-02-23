Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 82.50M 4.50 48.27M 1.33 18.98 Altisource Asset Management Corporation 15.06M 4.21 8.58M -5.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 58.51% 0% 0% Altisource Asset Management Corporation -56.97% 4.3% -15.5%

Dividends

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. pays out an annual dividend of $1.62 per share while its dividend yield is 6.4%. Altisource Asset Management Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.98% and 38.7%. Comparatively, Altisource Asset Management Corporation has 6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. -0.78% -0.55% -0.98% -0.4% -0.4% -0.79% Altisource Asset Management Corporation 4.77% -1.71% -23.79% -25.76% -37.22% -39.95%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has stronger performance than Altisource Asset Management Corporation

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation.