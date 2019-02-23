Paragon Capital Management Increased Its Holding in Tortoise Energy Infrastr (TYG) by $4.49 Billion as Share Value Declined; Omega Advisors Has Boosted Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) by $18.91 Million as Valuation Rose

Omega Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 25.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omega Advisors Inc bought 675,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.33% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 3.32M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $94.16M, up from 2.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omega Advisors Inc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32.88. About 606,711 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has declined 15.08% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Faces Backlash For Requiring Anchors to Recite Segments; 02/04/2018 – Trump bashes CNN and NBC, but defends Sinclair Broadcast Group after “fake news” speeches by local anchors; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair is the largest broadcaster in the U.S., and owns nearly 30 NBC affiliates; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox to buy seven local TV stations from Sinclair; 21/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group Earns 222 Emmy® Nominations in Local Markets across the U.S; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR SEES 2Q MEDIA REV ABOUT $684.3M TO $688.4M; 02/04/2018 – Trump bashes CNN, NBC, defends Sinclair Broadcasting after ‘fake news’ speeches by local anchors; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Anticipates Closing to Occur Near the End of the 2Q/beginning of the 3Q of 2018; 15/05/2018 – RAGING CAPITAL BOOSTED XLNX, SBGI, FCAU, PKE, RDCM IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast: Sales Are Part of Sinclair’s Larger Acquisition of Tribune Media Co

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastr (TYG) by 858.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 166,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 186,040 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.01 billion, up from 19,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tortoise Energy Infrastr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $24.07. About 218,276 shares traded. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) has declined 15.28% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500.

Omega Advisors Inc, which manages about $12.65B and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) by 318,100 shares to 14.42 million shares, valued at $56.83 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 170,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,213 shares, and cut its stake in United Continental Holdings In (NYSE:UAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold SBGI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 61.62 million shares or 18.08% less from 75.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Beach Point Cap LP reported 5.84% stake. Valley Natl Advisers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 87 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Bluemountain Capital Management Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 218,714 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation stated it has 13,399 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 89,619 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of holds 0% or 8,300 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 517,445 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited Company accumulated 11,360 shares. Barclays Public Ltd owns 123,411 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Finance owns 112,983 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt stated it has 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Proshare Advsr Limited Co holds 0% or 9,326 shares. Raging Limited Liability Company has invested 12.64% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $158,390 activity.

Another recent and important Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “Tortoise Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of Jan. 31, 2019 for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ – Business Wire” on February 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.36, from 0.64 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 11 investors sold TYG shares while 37 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 15.00 million shares or 3.27% more from 14.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 69,983 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Next Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Company reported 142,409 shares. Pnc Finance Grp Incorporated accumulated 23,027 shares. The New York-based Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs holds 0.01% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) or 48,362 shares. 239,768 were reported by Whitnell. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Com owns 0.02% invested in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) for 2,500 shares. Guggenheim Lc invested in 254,181 shares. Investment House Limited Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Co accumulated 16,391 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 90,161 were accumulated by Pennsylvania Tru Company. Sit invested in 537,777 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 2.21M shares.

Since November 8, 2018, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $65,439 activity. Shares for $22,000 were bought by SALLEE MATTHEW on Wednesday, November 28. BIRZER H KEVIN also bought $2,321 worth of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) shares. 65 shares were bought by Paquette Jennifer, worth $1,266. $3,878 worth of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) was bought by CICCOTELLO CONRAD S. The insider THUMMEL ROBERT JOSEPH JR. bought 390 shares worth $9,929. Shares for $15,000 were bought by MICK JAMES RYAN on Wednesday, December 26.