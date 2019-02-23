Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.17M 44.69 111.46M -3.64 0.00 Novan Inc. 2.19M 13.70 28.40M -1.28 0.00

Demonstrates Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novan Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novan Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2,155.90% -132.5% -44.6% Novan Inc. -1,296.80% -956.2% -82.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. Its competitor Novan Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novan Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novan Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$13.5 is Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 88.55%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novan Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.6% and 9% respectively. 2.9% are Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Novan Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.11% -11.05% -31.2% -36.88% -61.02% -61.56% Novan Inc. -25.88% -52.63% -56.55% -59.22% -74.13% -70.14%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Novan Inc.

Summary

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Novan Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.