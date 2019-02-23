Parker Hannifin (PH) Market Value Declined While Southport Management Has Cut Holding by $439,200; Vertex One Asset Management Holding in Twenty First Centy Fox (FOXA) Boosted by $4.37 Million as Share Price Rose

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 50% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,400 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $441,000, down from 4,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $175.77. About 878,790 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 18.31% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – QTRLY ORDERS INCREASED 11% FOR TOTAL PARKER; 07/03/2018 – Parker Hannifin Reiterates Expectations of Ending FY18 With 6.5% Organic Sales Growth; 24/04/2018 – Parker Aerospace Joint Venture ACE Services Adds Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) Certification to its Capabilities; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.95 TO $10.15, EST. $9.97; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Parker-Hannifin May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 22/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Parker Reviews Win Strategy™ Successes and Announces New Financial Targets at New York Investor Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Global Robotic Exoskeleton Market Forecast to 2022: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 30.38% with Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics, Parker Hannifin, ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin 3Q Net Profit Rises, Raises Outlook; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.95 TO $10.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (FOXA) by 45.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 95,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.84% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 305,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.13 million, up from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.17. About 28.08 million shares traded or 163.93% up from the average. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has risen 44.38% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 11/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox America CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 4 Months; 15/03/2018 – Sky Entered Confidentiality With Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc; 03/04/2018 – Marlene Perez: not new news, but 21st Century Fox Finalizing Deal With Sinclair to Acquire Six TV Stations; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox 3Q Cable Network Filmed Entertainment Revenue $2.24B; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – CONFIRMS WILLINGNESS TO PROVIDE FOR RELEVANT REGULATOR TO BE A BENEFICIARY OF SKY NEWS BINDING COMMITMENTS IN SAME WAY AS SKY NEWS BOARD; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 12/04/2018 – RESPONSE TO ANNOUNCEMENT BY THE UK TAKEOVER PANEL; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer to Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff of “New Fox”

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $1.06 million activity. 319 shares were sold by Gentile Thomas C, worth $54,806 on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 875 shares valued at $150,341 was made by Bowman William R on Wednesday, February 13. 1,605 shares valued at $283,377 were sold by Leonti Joseph R on Wednesday, September 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 35 investors sold PH shares while 201 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.95 million shares or 1.02% less from 99.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aperio Group Llc has 85,538 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 322,945 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bokf Na reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). The Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability has invested 0.32% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors reported 4,757 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 429,476 were reported by Parametric Port Limited Com. Fiduciary Tru has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 0.04% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 85,627 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Amp Capital Investors reported 46,676 shares stake. Emerald Advisers Incorporated Pa holds 0.12% or 17,253 shares in its portfolio. Stifel holds 0.15% or 287,491 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Ny has invested 0% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Cap Planning Advsrs Lc stated it has 21,377 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1.06 million shares.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $645.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 41,000 shares to 197,794 shares, valued at $4.98M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Andeavor by 63,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,628 shares, and cut its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (NYSE:DO).