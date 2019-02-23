Partners Group Holding Ag Boosted Its New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Holding by $811,252; Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Lowered by $553,470 as Stock Declined

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc sold 4,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.33M, down from 34,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $851.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $110.97. About 27.76M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 05/03/2018 – STATS Extends Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Sports Data Information for Microsoft; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 23/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft, Google Reveal AI Efforts to Go ‘Full Duplex’; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC) by 5.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 62,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.93M, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in New Mountain Finance Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.16. About 573,341 shares traded or 26.26% up from the average. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has declined 7.28% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical NMFC News: 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $0.34/SHR; 18/04/2018 – New Mountain Finance Corp Announces It Will Seek Shareholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage; 18/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN TO SEEK HOLDER APPROVAL FOR REDUCED ASSET COVERAGE; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN 1Q NAV/SHR $13.60; 16/03/2018 New Mountain Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – New Mountain Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 07/05/2018 – New Mountain Finance 1Q EPS 30c

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc, which manages about $202.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap (SCZ) by 8,942 shares to 99,159 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard High Div Yield Etf (VYM) by 10,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Index F (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. M&R Cap Management reported 1.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Spc Finance holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 43,983 shares. Moreover, Stratos Wealth has 0.86% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 168,789 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma invested in 44,022 shares. Atwood And Palmer Inc accumulated 7,644 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Trb Advisors LP invested 20.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Smith Salley And Associate holds 256,407 shares or 4.63% of its portfolio. Thornburg Investment Management has invested 0.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 256,571 shares or 3.96% of the stock. Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc stated it has 147,962 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jefferies Grp Limited reported 44,092 shares. Compton Mngmt Ri has invested 2.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 3,795 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Lc has invested 1.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Country Trust Savings Bank reported 2.85% stake.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $82.43 million activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $422,000 was sold by Capossela Christopher C. Another trade for 203,418 shares valued at $21.70M was made by Nadella Satya on Friday, October 26. Shares for $13.09M were sold by Hood Amy. 20,000 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $2.15 million were sold by BROD FRANK H.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.48, from 0.73 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 9 investors sold NMFC shares while 29 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 24.11 million shares or 2.67% less from 24.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0% or 30,673 shares. Northern Tru reported 0% stake. Allen Invest Management has invested 0.01% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Counselors holds 0.01% or 12,065 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 528,950 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 32,221 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Ltd holds 0% or 20,100 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 963,774 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 18,046 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors has 0% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Macquarie Grp Inc accumulated 71,900 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 14,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Janney Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 186,805 shares. Eastern Bancorporation invested in 13,800 shares.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $848.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Part (NYSE:BIP) by 48,686 shares to 633,345 shares, valued at $25.26M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 49,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 512,696 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Partners Lp.

