Patriot Wealth Management Holds Stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ); Sap Se (SAP) Share Value Declined While Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Trimmed Position by $176.78 Million

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 50.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 1.44M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.40M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $172.70M, down from 2.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $108.32. About 337,127 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has declined 9.36% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 08/03/2018 – SAP Says it Made Payments to Gupta-Associated Companies in South Africa; 15/05/2018 – Corra Attracts Top SAP Hybris Talent; 07/03/2018 – Procurement Gets More Responsible with SAP Ariba; 21/03/2018 – ACANDO ACANb.ST – EXTENDS PARTNERSHIP WITH SAP; 24/04/2018 – SAP, gaining market share, raises outlook; 12/03/2018 – SAP COMMENTS ON NEW AFRICA MD IN EMAIL; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-South Africa investigates $60 million SAP contract; 24/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; SAP, Shell Trade Actively; 13/04/2018 – SAP BOARD EXTENDS CONTRACT OF EXEC BOARD MEMBER STEFAN RIES; 16/04/2018 – German software company SAP predicts new business in Middle East from Saudi Vision 2030 plan

Patriot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 2.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Wealth Management Inc bought 2,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 105,875 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.63M, up from 103,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $136.6. About 5.22 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nippon Life Global Americas holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 155,976 shares. North Management stated it has 208,736 shares or 4.7% of all its holdings. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Limited Liability reported 21,436 shares. Cue Fincl invested in 1.21% or 14,600 shares. 69,565 are held by Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 406,534 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt invested in 0% or 2,037 shares. Atlanta Mgmt L L C holds 0.02% or 30,949 shares. Stanley stated it has 0.27% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Citizens And Northern Corporation holds 0.71% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 7,577 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership holds 0% or 800 shares in its portfolio. Regal Investment Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 1.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Putnam Invests Ltd Liability has invested 1.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Marshwinds Advisory holds 18,109 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $75.53 million activity. $268,731 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by PRINCE CHARLES on Friday, December 14. Fasolo Peter sold 166,695 shares worth $24.41M. Shares for $1.23 million were sold by Kapusta Ronald A. The insider Gorsky Alex sold 264,465 shares worth $38.60 million. The insider Duato Joaquin sold 40,000 shares worth $5.77 million. $100,050 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were bought by MULCAHY ANNE M.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01 billion and $8.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Estee Lauder Cos Inc/The (NYSE:EL) by 432,278 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $177.91 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 216,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.93M shares, and has risen its stake in New Oriental Education & Techn (NYSE:EDU).

