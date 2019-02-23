PB Bancorp Inc. (PBBI) and Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Comparing side by side

PB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBBI) and Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Savings & Loans. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PB Bancorp Inc. 17.88M 4.42 4.24M 0.57 19.23 Meta Financial Group Inc. 320.17M 3.05 62.35M 1.78 11.75

Table 1 highlights PB Bancorp Inc. and Meta Financial Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Meta Financial Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than PB Bancorp Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. PB Bancorp Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Meta Financial Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PB Bancorp Inc. and Meta Financial Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PB Bancorp Inc. 23.71% 4.7% 0.7% Meta Financial Group Inc. 19.47% 10% 1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.22 shows that PB Bancorp Inc. is 78.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Meta Financial Group Inc. on the other hand, has 1.11 beta which makes it 11.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

PB Bancorp Inc. pays out a $0.26 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 2.3% dividend yield. On the other side, $0.19 per share with a dividend yield of 0.76% for Meta Financial Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

PB Bancorp Inc. and Meta Financial Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PB Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Meta Financial Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Meta Financial Group Inc. is $63.5, which is potential 156.05% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.1% of PB Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 64.5% of Meta Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% are PB Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Meta Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PB Bancorp Inc. -0.54% 1.86% -7.04% 4.92% 5.42% 2.48% Meta Financial Group Inc. -8.79% -18.84% -27.01% -44% -32.23% -32.49%

For the past year PB Bancorp Inc. has 2.48% stronger performance while Meta Financial Group Inc. has -32.49% weaker performance.

PB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family mortgage loans, residential construction loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans comprising multi-family real estate loans; commercial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, loans secured by deposit accounts, and unsecured personal loans. In addition, it invests in securities. As of July 7, 2016, PB Bancorp, Inc. operated through its eight full-service offices and a full-service loan center in Putnam, Connecticut. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Putnam, Connecticut.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage, commercial and multi-family real estate, agricultural operations and real estate, construction, consumer, commercial operating, and premium finance loans. It also issues prepaid cards and consumer credit products; sponsors automatic teller machines into various debit networks; and offers tax refund transfer and other payment industry products and services through financial institutions and other commercial entities. The company operates a total of 10 full-service branch offices; 1 non-retail service branch in Memphis, Tennessee; and 2 agency offices, 1 in Texas and 1 in California. Meta Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.