PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hortonworks Inc. (NASDAQ:HDP)

PDF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) and Hortonworks Inc. (NASDAQ:HDP), both competing one another are Technical & System Software companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDF Solutions Inc. 85.79M 4.60 7.72M -0.13 0.00 Hortonworks Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.13 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PDF Solutions Inc. and Hortonworks Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has PDF Solutions Inc. and Hortonworks Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDF Solutions Inc. -9.00% -3.6% -3.2% Hortonworks Inc. 0.00% 0% -58%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.09 beta indicates that PDF Solutions Inc. is 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Hortonworks Inc.’s 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.57 beta.

Liquidity

PDF Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. On the competitive side is, Hortonworks Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. PDF Solutions Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hortonworks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

PDF Solutions Inc. and Hortonworks Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDF Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Hortonworks Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

PDF Solutions Inc.’s consensus target price is $13, while its potential upside is 6.38%. Competitively Hortonworks Inc. has an average target price of $35, with potential upside of 138.42%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Hortonworks Inc. is looking more favorable than PDF Solutions Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PDF Solutions Inc. and Hortonworks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.2% and 91.2% respectively. 5.1% are PDF Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% are Hortonworks Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDF Solutions Inc. -8.97% -1.06% -6.24% -34.83% -48.31% -46.37% Hortonworks Inc. 3.11% -12.86% -26.81% -4.32% -13.5% -17.45%

For the past year Hortonworks Inc. has weaker performance than PDF Solutions Inc.

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits (IC) in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions. The company also provides Characterization Vehicle (CV) infrastructure, which includes CV test chips, pdCV analysis software, and pdFasTest electrical testers; DFI infrastructure that comprises DFI on-chip instruments, eProbe contactless E-beam tool, and Exensio Â–char DFI software; FIRE software, which analyzes an IC design to compute its systematic and random yield loss; and Template technology that includes Templatyzer software and IP for identifying and developing a set of layout patterns. In addition, it offers Exensio enterprise-wide platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects, loads, and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers testing and analysis capability; and Exensio-Char, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and DFI on-chip instruments. The company sells its technologies and services through direct sales force, solution implementation teams, and strategic alliances to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor design companies, and foundries in the microprocessors, memory, graphics, image sensor solutions, and communications segments. PDF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Hortonworks, Inc. creates, distributes, and supports a class of enterprise data management software solutions built on open source technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), an enterprise-scale data management platform that enables its customers to collect, store, process, and analyze existing and new data types without the need to replace their existing data center infrastructure; and Hortonworks DataFlow, an enterprise-scale data ingest platform to automate and secure Internet of anything data flows, as well as to collect, conduct, and curate real-time business insights and actions derived from data in motion, including sensors, machines, geolocation devices, clicks, server logs, and social feeds. The company also provides Hortonworks Sandbox, a personal, portable, and free to use Hadoop environment designed to offer the easiest way to get started with HDP; Azure HDInsight, a data cloud service that provides customers flexible big data environments on the Azure cloud; and Hortonworks Data Cloud for Amazon Web Services, a big data cloud service for analyzing and processing data, and enabling businesses to achieve insights quickly and with flexibility. In addition, it provides support subscription, and training and consulting services; a range of pre-configured solutions that deliver a combination of software and professional services in optimized bundles designed to help its customers derive targeted value for repeatable use cases; and cyber security and threat detection, as well as streaming analytics and Internet of Things solutions for customers in the telecommunications, financial services, energy, automotive, and manufacturing sectors. Hortonworks, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.